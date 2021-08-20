Friday, August 20, 2021
“Demon Lord”: Design of the second Blu-ray volume

The start of the German disc release of “How Not to Summon a Demon Lord” (Japanese: “Isekai Maou to Shoukan Shoujo no Dorei Majutsu”) is still a long way off, but the design of the second volume has already been unveiled, which you can see below.

Second volume in November 2021

The second volume of “How Not to Summon a Demon Lord”, which contains episodes 5 to 8 with German and Japanese voice output, is expected to be available on November 18, 2021 as a digipak with a slipcase. As an extra there are two chibi stickers and an artcard.

Around one month in advance, on October 21, 2021, the first volume will be published as a limited edition with a slipcase. This includes the first four episodes as well as a poster, a stand, three chibi stickers, an art card, the clean opening and ending as well as a manga reading sample. The third volume is planned for January 13, 2022 with the last four episodes.




The twelve-part Isekai anime “How Not to Summon a Demon Lord” was broadcast in Japan in the summer of 2018. A ten-part second season followed in spring 2021. Both seasons are already available in the original language with German subtitles on Crunchyroll and Anime on Demand.

Second volume:

Plot:

In the MMORPG Cross Reverie, Takuma is so powerful that other players praise him as the “demon lord”. One day he will be summoned to another world – with the same appearance he had in the game! There he meets two girls who both claim to be his summoners.

They are performing an enslavement ritual, but instead it is the girls who are enslaved by it! Although Takuma may be the strongest magician, he has no idea how to talk to other people and claims to be Diablo, the mighty demon lord.

© How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Production Committee


