Cruella 2 – Emma Stone officially returns as the popular Disney villain

Even though Cruella started in theaters during the pandemic and already one day after it opened in theaters Disney + was available at an additional cost, the work grossed around $ 220 million. In addition, of course, there are quite a few income from the in-house streaming service. In addition, the work was largely received positively by critics and the public (we too were able to gain a lot of good things from the work). On the whole, the production studio seems to be satisfied with the result in any case, as a second part was announced well in advance of the start. After director Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and author Tony McNamara (The Favorite) have already been confirmed as returnees in this context, the next immensely important name now follows. Leading actress Emma Stone is officially also in Cruella 2 to be seen again as the title character Cruella de Vil.

After the end of the first part, it will be interesting to see where the journey will go and whether the events of the presentation of 101 Dalmatians will take center stage – just maybe this time from the point of view of the popular villain.









Whether the sequel this time will be followed by a pure theatrical release or possibly again for an (almost) parallel release in the cinemas and on Disney + is set is still unclear at this point in time.

News image: Cruella © 2021 Disney