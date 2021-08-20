Celebrities: Lil Nas X in love, Selena Gomez relieved – Panorama

Open detailed view (Photo: Ron Bell / dpa)

Elizabeth II, 95, Queen, likes photography. This is shown by pictures that Buckingham Palace published for World Photo Day on Thursday. In the small series For example, the British Queen can be seen with a small yellow camera in 1982 in the South Seas island state of Tuvalu while taking pictures. With a similar or even the same device, the monarch took photographs in Australia as early as 1977, as is shown in a black and white picture. Another black-and-white picture, probably from the early 1950s, shows her and two of her children – probably Prince Charles and Princess Anne – with a much older camera.

Open detailed view (Photo: Vianney Le Caer / dpa)

Selena Gomez, 29, US pop singer and actress, was relieved when she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018. She felt “a great burden was lifted from me,” Gomez told the magazine Cubit. “I could take a deep breath and say: Okay, that explains so much.” In 2013 she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus. In 2017 she had to undergo a kidney transplant because of this. Gomez has spoken openly several times about suffering from anxiety disorders and depression, and has taken time off several times over the past few years due to health problems. However, many would have speculated that she was going through drug withdrawal. “The narrative was malicious.”









Open detailed view (Photo: Tobias Hase / dpa)

Devid Striesow, 47, actor, hopes something else will come after death. “But I don’t believe in it. I never learned to believe,” he said Colorful. In his childhood in the GDR this was not an issue. “Sometimes I wish I had a belief.” He is not afraid of death itself, but of the process of dying. Striesow is known as the former Saarland “Tatort” commissioner and also embodied Hape Kerkeling in his book adaptation “I’ll be gone”.

Open detailed view (Photo: Jordan Strauss / dpa)

Lil Nas X, 22, US rapper, is freshly in love and pretty convinced of his new boyfriend. “I think it’s one of the best relationships so far,” the musician told the magazine VMan. “I’m very happy about it and it all feels so natural. It’s straightforward.” He met his new partner in May, said the rapper. But they have only been together for about two weeks. Lil Nas X did not reveal the name. The rapper’s real name is Montero Lamar Hill and his breakthrough came with the hit “Old Town Road”.