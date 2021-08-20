Cardigan in summer? Megan Fox has a solution for that!

Megan Fox shows us how we style cardigans in summer

Cardigans may be a staple of your grandmother’s closet, but trendsetters like Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski have proven that buttoned knitwear can also look cool, sexy and young – even in midsummer. The key to a summer cardigan? Choose a short silhouette and leave it unbuttoned, and combine it with summer clothing like shorts or a slip dress. Or, as Megan Fox just demonstrated, you can style an entire look around a cardigan and color.









Megan Fox in a Jaquemus cardigan – in summer

During her appearance in LA yesterday, the actress opted for a fiery red ensemble that really brought out her Jacquemus cardigan, which she wore without a top. Styled by Maeve Reilly, Fox combined her long-sleeved sweater with a high-waisted skirt from the same label and a matching red tote bag. Naked strappy shoes by Femme LA provided an elegant, evening-ready finish.

It’s not the first time Fox has given the cardigan a sexy, vampy finish. In April, she wore a Versace striped cardigan with a white shirt dress and gorgeous Louboutin platform boots. But there’s something about her latest styling that makes a big statement and is worth emulating this summer. Much like a red traffic light, the fit prompts you to stop and attracts attention.