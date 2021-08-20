Friday, August 20, 2021
HomeNewsCardigan in summer? Megan Fox has a solution for that!
News

Cardigan in summer? Megan Fox has a solution for that!

By Arjun Sethi
0
80




Megan Fox shows us how we style cardigans in summer

Cardigans may be a staple of your grandmother’s closet, but trendsetters like Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski have proven that buttoned knitwear can also look cool, sexy and young – even in midsummer. The key to a summer cardigan? Choose a short silhouette and leave it unbuttoned, and combine it with summer clothing like shorts or a slip dress. Or, as Megan Fox just demonstrated, you can style an entire look around a cardigan and color.




Megan Fox in a Jaquemus cardigan – in summer

During her appearance in LA yesterday, the actress opted for a fiery red ensemble that really brought out her Jacquemus cardigan, which she wore without a top. Styled by Maeve Reilly, Fox combined her long-sleeved sweater with a high-waisted skirt from the same label and a matching red tote bag. Naked strappy shoes by Femme LA provided an elegant, evening-ready finish.

It’s not the first time Fox has given the cardigan a sexy, vampy finish. In April, she wore a Versace striped cardigan with a white shirt dress and gorgeous Louboutin platform boots. But there’s something about her latest styling that makes a big statement and is worth emulating this summer. Much like a red traffic light, the fit prompts you to stop and attracts attention.


Previous articleCrypto takes the lion’s share of trading turnover
Next articleLeonteq issues tracker certificates for numerous crypto currencies
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv