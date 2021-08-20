Britney Spears: Police are investigating assault charges









Police are investigating assault charges against pop star Britney Spears. An employee of the singer accuses Spears of beating her. The investigators announced. The Hollywood Reporter had previously reported.

The incident is said to have occurred on August 16 at Spears’ home in Thousand Oaks, California. The employee called the police, the investigators said. The woman was apparently not injured.

The investigation report will be handed over to the public prosecutor’s office, which can examine an indictment, it said. Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart said the investigation was “inflated sensational food for the tabloids”. Anyone could make accusations, “but the matter should have been closed immediately,” said the lawyer. The police classified the incident as a minor offense. “If it wasn’t for Britney Spears, it would never have been reported,” said the attorney.

Spears’ father wants to give up guardianship The 39-year-old Spears had hired Rosengart last month to defend herself against the tutelage of her father – apparently with success.







US media reported last week that father Jamie Spears had announced his withdrawal to the competent court in Los Angeles. His lawyer cited the “public quarrel” with the daughter as one of the reasons for the father’s decision. The singer has been under her father’s tutelage since 2008 after she collapsed mentally due to personal and professional problems. At first, Jamie Spears managed his daughter’s wealth and personal affairs. In 2019 he stepped down, but remained responsible for finances. As co-guardian, Jodi Montgomery takes care of the singer’s personal needs, including medical issues.

At two court hearings in June and July, the singer violently attacked her father in emotional speeches and raised allegations against her family, carers and lawyers.

