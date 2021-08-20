Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis do not want to bequeath anything to their children

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ children are not trust fund babies. Even if the two’s trust funds could be decent. But the Kunis-Kutchers don’t want to. They would much rather spend their money on charitable causes.

Kunis and Kutcher have both been in the acting business for decades and both started their careers on the TV show “The Wild Seventies”. A lot has happened since then and almost everything they attacked turned to gold. That’s why they want their children to value hard work and not automatically a huge amount of money.

Two children and a fortune

The couple have two children together: daughter Wyatt, who is five years old, and son Dimitri, who is now 2 years old. In an interview with Dax Shepard, Ashton Kutcher spoke about breaking structural inequality through inherited wealth:

»My children have really privileged lives and they don’t even know it. And they will never know because this is the only thing they will know. I am not setting up a trust fund for them. In the end, we spend our money on charity.«

Kutcher went on to explain what he would want from his children:

»I wish that they are really resourceful and resourceful later on. Hopefully they’ll be motivated to have what they had or some version of what they had!«









Mila Kunis has also spoken about her parenting style in the past, especially how she handles gifts:

»It is our tradition not to give anything to the children. At least that’s what we’re introducing now. There’s no point as long as the kids are so small. You got so many gifts from your grandparents last year. It was just too much. The children cannot be happy about the presents. They don’t even know what they want, they just want stuff.«

We really like the Kunis-Kutchers’ approach to conveying the value of money and work to their children. And to be honest: With parents like that, we don’t have to worry that they’ll both be really cool … 😉