Ariana Grande fires at Dixie D’Amelio

In view of the Corona crisis, Ariana Grande criticized the behavior of many influencers – especially Dixie D’Amelio.

In an interview with the “Zach Sang Show”, Ariana Grande recently expressed criticism of influencers who, despite the Corona crisis, are constantly on the move and report on their experiences on social media. She seems to be talking indirectly about Dixie D’Amelio, who has almost 43 million followers on TikTok. Her younger sister Charli D’Amelio is the most successful TikToker ever with 97 followers.

“Couldn’t we have stayed at home a few more weeks, like all the other countries that are doing better now? Did we really have to go to Saddle Ranch so badly that we couldn’t wait for the deadly pandemic is over? “, said Ariana in an interview.

It quickly became clear who we were talking about: Just a few weeks ago, Dixie D’Amelio shared photos with her friend Noah Beck from the said restaurant on her Instagram account. “Did we really need this Instagram post so badly?” Asks Ariana Grande sarcastically.