Ariana Grande announces new music via Twitter and Instagram

Just last year Ariana Grande released “Thank u, next”. The name says it all: the musician is already sharing new music.

Ariana Grande has teased new music via Instagram. The singer, who only released her fifth studio album “Thank u, next” last year, doesn’t seem to hesitate for long. In the post on Instagram you can hear an excerpt with new music. The singer only writes “brb”, which means: Be right back. So she is apparently right in the middle of the creative process. You can familiarize yourself with the new material at the bottom of our page.

Check out this post on Instagram brb A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Sep 14, 2020 at 6:30 am PDT







The Instagram post is not alone in this. Yesterday, September 14th, Ariana Grande published a post on Twitter, which is probably a line of text from the new material: “know my love infinite nothing that i won’t do,” the post says. Check it out at the bottom of our site.

know my love infinite nothing that i won’t do – Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 14, 2020

The fans of Ariana Grande will thank her, the clip on Instagram had almost 2 million likes within a day of its publication. The singer’s lyrics have already garnered over 200,000 likes on Twitter.

How things stand with a new album, however, remains a mystery for the time being. More than the excerpt and the scraps of text are not yet known. Most recently, Ariana Grande announced that she had been sitting on a song for a long time that the singer recorded with her colleague Doja Cat. Her fans also suspected that the two would soon release the song together with another guest: Nicki Minaj. We have summarized the rumors for you here.

With or without Nicki Minaj, with or without the song with Doja Cat: One thing is certain. Namely, that there will be at least one new song to be heard very soon.