Angelina Jolie: She’s supposed to date singer The Weeknd

Did Angelina Jolie go on a date with singer The Weeknd? The two are said to have met in a restaurant in Santa Monica.

What’s going on between Hollywood star Angelina Jolie (46) and singer The Weeknd (31)? According to the British “The Sun”, the two were spotted having a romantic dinner in the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. The two reportedly spent hours in the pub before leaving separately.









When leaving the restaurant, the two were surprised by paparazzi and photographed, the pictures are “The Sun”. Neither Jolie nor the 31-year-old have commented on rumors so far.

Rumors of a new man in Angelina Jolie’s life



The Weeknd already has a few stars on its list of exes: Abel Tesfaye, as The Weeknd’s real name is called, was in a relationship with singer Selena Gomez (28) and model Bella Hadid (24).

Angelina Jolie has been separated from actor Brad Pitt (57) since 2016. The two had been together since 2005, married since 2014 and have six children together: Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15) and the twins Knox and Vivienne (12). Jolie and Pitt are currently fighting a custody dispute in their divorce proceedings.

