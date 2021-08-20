Amber Heard and Johnny Depp: How the Hollywood War of the Roses escalated







People news If you’ve lost track in the mud fight between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, you’re not alone. In the latest round, the Indians also join in – high time for an overview of what has happened so far. 11/10/2020, 2:52 p.m. 11/10/2020, 3:34 PM His name is all over the headlines right now and you might be wondering: Why did Johnny Depp lose his role in Fantastic Beasts, what does that have to do with the tabloid “The Sun” and what exactly did Amber Heard do to Johnny Depp’s bed ? An overview of past events and what they mean for Johnny Depp. 2009: When the world was still fine Amber Heard (34) and Johnny Depp (57) met in 2009 on the set of “The Rum Diary”. The relationship is a long time coming, because at this point both are already in firm hands. It wasn’t until the beginning of 2012 that they split from their partners almost simultaneously (yes, Amber Heard was with a woman), which is how their turbulent love affair begins. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard at the film premiere of “The Rum Diary” in London. Image: sda After getting engaged in 2014, they will get married in a private ceremony in their Los Angeles home in 2015. 2016: The beginning of the end On May 23, 2016, Heard filed for divorce, accusing Depp of physically abusing her while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. For example, he threw a cell phone at her and injured her face. On the Internet, Depp fans are outraged that Heard filed for divorce three days earlier, regardless of the death of Johnny Depp’s mother. Two camps emerged early on: those who support Heard and those who accuse Heard of lying. Heard took up this topic later in an article she wrote for the Washington Post. Amber Heard after testifying against Johnny Depp in court on May 27, 2016. Image: AP / AP The divorce was finalized in 2017. 2018: Heard accuses Depp of domestic violence “I spoke out against sexual violence – and was confronted with the anger of our culture”. This is the title of Heard’s comment in the Washington Post, published December 18, 2018. She writes about how she was strictly advised against publicly accusing Johnny Depp of domestic violence beforehand. She did it anyway – before October 2017, when the MeToo movement triggered a wave of solidarity and many prominent victims turned to the public. In the article, she writes about how she was torn up by tabloids and portrayed in a bad light following her abuse allegations. The same fate befell Johnny Depp. 2018: The tabloid “Sun” describes Depp as a woman’s thug On April 27, 2018, Dan Wootton from “The Sun” published a comment under the title: “How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ to cast the woman bully Johnny Depp in the new ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film?” Depp, who is still vehemently defending himself against Heard’s allegations, is suing News Group Newspapers, the publisher of “The Sun”, and Dan Wootton, managing director of “The Sun”. 2019: Depp is also taking action against Heard’s Washington Post article Even if she never calls Johnny Depp by name, it is obvious, according to Depp’s lawyers, that Heard portrayed himself in the Washington Post comment as the victim of Depp’s domestic violence. Depp is suing Heard for $ 50 million in character assassination. The process is currently still in progress. 2020: The trial Meanwhile, the verdict in the court case against “The Sun” has already been passed on November 2nd – to the detriment of Johnny Depp. The verdict was preceded by a three-week trial in July, at which the two threw wild accusations around. This court sketch by Elizabeth shows Johnny Depp at his hearing on his libel suit. Image: sda

Johnny Depp set the bar high when, in his opening speech, he accused Amber Heard of putting the blame on the dogs after an argument on her 30th birthday – to put it mildly. She also had extramarital affairs with James Franco and Elon Musk, which Heard denies.

As the trial progressed, Depp’s security guard, Sean Bett, presented photos showing Depp black eyeing after Heard slapped him in the face. Amber Heard also admitted to being violent towards Johnny Depp on recordings made by DailyMail. Against this background, an assessment of this tragic relationship and the allegations mentioned becomes increasingly tricky.

Depp also received prominent support from his ex-girlfriends Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradiswho defended him in their written testimony against the allegations. Winona Ryder, with whom he was dating for four years, writes:

“The idea that he should be an incredibly violent person is so far removed from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot understand these accusations. “

Heard’s allegations had nothing to do with the real Johnny she knew, writes Vanessa Paradis, who was with him for 14 years and raised two children with him. From years of personal experience, she could say that he was never violent or abusive towards her.

2020: The judgment

It didn’t help: Judge Nicol ruled that the allegations in “The Sun” article were “essentially true”.









The public reacts: The war on two fronts

In a statement on Instagram on November 6, Depp emphasized that he still wanted to prove that the allegations against him were false.

“My life and my career will not be defined by this moment.”

The top comment on Depp’s Instagram post comes from Damien Echols: “The bigger the battle, the bigger the triumph.” He will know, as he was innocent on death row for 18 years for a highly controversial murder. At that time, many celebrities stood up for the accused known as “West Memphis Three”, including Depp. Now the tide has turned and Damien Echols is the one to stand by Johnny Depp in the face of the allegations.

The movie giant Warner Bros., on the other hand, no longer wants to work with Johnny Depp. They asked him to resign from his role as the magician Gellert Grindelwald in the film series “Fantastic Beasts”, Depp writes on Instagram.