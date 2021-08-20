Amanda Seyfried: Fame causes “bizarre” panic attacks

Amanda Seyfried should be able to enjoy her Hollywood career. In the past few years, the actress has developed from a young star to a big screen to be taken seriously. But instead of relaxed serenity, the actress repeatedly experiences excruciating states of fear.











Amanda Seyfried, 35, has been on therapeutic treatment for panic attacks for many years. “It feels like life or death,” said the actress, describing the moments of greatest need for her host Willie Geist on the NBC “Today Show” yesterday, Sunday (April 11, 2021), when she posed on the red carpet or when she was live Have to give interviews.









Amanda Seyfried: How does a Hollywood star show that he is “normal”?

“That’s exactly what a panic attack is,” explains the “Mamma Mia” star. “Your body is in fight or flight mode. The endorphin rush and the relief that come after the panic attack are so extraordinary. You just feel so liberated and your body is somehow recovered,” said Seyfried. “It’s so bizarre because it’s physiological. But it starts in your head.”

Her biggest problem is showing people that she is “normal”. “I have no one to wake me up to breakfast in bed and I am not being chauffeured around,” she adds with a wink.

Life far from Hollywood

“Every time I meet someone new, I desperately want them to understand that they can talk to me,” says the down-to-earth star, explaining his difficulties in getting into conversation with people without bias. “Like everyone else, I want to come into contact because I am like everyone else.”

Amanda Seyfried married her fellow actor Thomas Sadoski, 44, in March 2017 and they have children with him, Nina and Thomas. The family lives away from the Hollywood hype on a farm in the Catskill Mountains, New York State. “That was a very conscious decision,” she explains the step into the seclusion that is healing for her. “I’ve always wanted to live on a farm. I just need to feel grounded in a place that I can trust that it will always be there.”

Source used: today.com

