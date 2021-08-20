10 highlights with the Brit from A Quiet Place

Emily Blunt is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood and regularly hits the big screen. One of the reasons for the British-born’s success is her versatility: whether horror, action, drama, fantasy, sci-fi, historical film, thriller or comedy – Blunt is convincing in every single genre. Would you like some examples?

“A Quiet Place” (2018)

The Abbott family lives in dangerous times: Extremely noise-sensitive aliens have settled on earth and react to every sound, no matter how quiet. The parents Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and Lee (John Krasinski) are very careful that none of their three children make any sound. Family members can only talk quietly in a sealed room. Despite all caution, the danger is getting closer. But then daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds) accidentally discovers how the family can defend themselves against the aliens.

Awards: “A Quiet Place” was nominated at the Oscars 2019 for its extraordinary sound editing. The film was also a real surprise financially: With a budget of just 17 million US dollars, it grossed over 340 million. Part 2 will be in cinemas in 2020.

“Mary Poppins Returns” (2018)

In addition to “A Quiet Place”, Emily Blunt conquered the big screen with another blockbuster in 2018 – which could hardly be more different. In Disney’s “Mary Poppins’ Returns”, the actress takes on the role of the enchanting nanny with special skills.

Awards: “Mary Poppins’ Returns” received four nominations at the 2019 Oscars – including for music. There were also four Golden Globe nominations – including Emily Blunt for best actress in a musical or comedy.





“Girl on the Train” (2016)

Rachel (Emily Blunt) is having a tough time. She is divorced, alcoholic and unemployed. Her last anchor is the daily commute by train to Manhattan, but one day she believes she is witnessing a terrible crime.

It quickly becomes clear that Rachel’s fate and the terrible events are much more closely linked than it is good for her – and then it gets really dramatic in the Emily Blunt film.

Awards: “Girl on the Train” has been nominated for several prizes and has received the People’s Choice Award as “Favorite Thriller”.





“Sicario” (2015)

The ongoing drug war has the border strip between the US state of Arizona and Mexico firmly under control. The idealistic FBI agent Kate Macer (Emily Blunt) gets into this tense situation. Unfortunately, she soon realizes that good and bad are not as clearly separated from one another as she imagined.

The sequel with “Sicario 2” will start on July 19, 2018, but the film will have to do without Emily Blunt.

Awards: In addition to numerous nominations, “Sicario” received a total of eight awards, including a Satellite Award for the best cut. The Emily Blunt movie still has a 93 percent Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.





“Edge of Tomorrow” (2014)

And the marmot greets every day – this is how William “Bill” Cage feels in “Edge of Tomorrow”, because the major relives the same tragic day over and over again during an alien invasion. As soon as he dies, the cycle starts all over again. And so the desk stallion involuntarily becomes the last possible salvation of humanity. Cage receives support from Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt). However, with anything but gentle methods …

Awards: Emily Blunt has been nominated for Best Actress several times for “Edge of Tomorrow” and has received two awards, including a Critics’ Choice Movie Award.





“Into the Woods” (2014)

“Hans and the Beanstalk”, “Rapunzel”, “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Cinderella” have nothing in common apart from their authors, the Brothers Grimm? Are you kidding me? Are you serious when you say that! “Into the Woods” with Emily Blunt in the role of the poor baker’s wife tells the story behind the fairy tale, reinvents the plot in a creative way – and tells it on.









Awards: “Into the Woods” received a total of five awards, including the MTV Movie Award in the “Best Villain” category for Emily Blunt’s co-star Meryl Streep.





“The Plan” (2011)

Does everything really happen according to a higher plan in life? Or so it seems in “The Plan,” a sci-fi blockbuster starring Matt Damon and Emily Blunt. The budding romance of their characters David Norris and Elise Sellas grossly violates what the planners had intended for both of them – and the creepy men in the black suits don’t like that at all.

Fresh: Rotten Tomatoes gives the film with Emily Blunt a 71 percent Fresh rating.





“Victoria the Young Queen” (2009)

With “Victoria, the young queen”, Emily Blunt ventures into comparatively unfamiliar territory. In the biographical historical drama, the actress slips into the role of the young British queen. The film not only addresses the turbulent first years of Queen Victoria’s reign, but also her relationship with Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha.

Awards: Emily Blunt was named Best Actress in a Canadian Film at the Vancouver Film Critics’ Circle Awards for Victoria the Young Queen. The historical drama was also honored with various awards for costume, make-up and hair.





“The Jane Austen Club” (2007)

Great literature always depicts life? If you look at “The Jane Austen Club”, you would actually believe it. The film, with Emily Blunt in one of the leading roles, revolves around a book club dedicated to reviewing the six great novels of Jane Austen. The members increasingly notice that they find themselves in the main characters of their respective novels in a surprisingly comprehensive way. Which is not without consequences for your regular everyday life.

Fresh Romance: “The Jane Austen Club” still has a 66 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.





“The Devil Wears Prada” (2006)

Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) would do anything to finally get started as a reporter. Instead, she takes a job as the second assistant to the dreaded editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine Runway, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). At first, however, she not only struggles with her moody boss, but also with her first assistant, Emily Charleton (Emily Blunt).

Awards: “The Devil Wears Prada” may not be an Emily Blunt film per se, but the actress won a London Film Critics’ Circle Award for best British supporting actress for her performance.





Outlook: Upcoming films with Emily Blunt