“Vinland Saga”: Disc release date of the first season

A few months ago we reported that the publisher KAZÉ Anime had secured the first season of »Vinland Saga« and will publish it in this country on DVD and Blu-ray. The first details about the disc release are now known.

Disc release starts in January 2022

The German disc release of the anime adaptation of “Vinland Saga” starts according to current planning on January 13, 2022 with German and Japanese voice output. However, specific information about the equipment and the German dubbing is still pending.

The 24-part first season of “Vinland Saga”, which was broadcast in Japan in summer and autumn 2019, was directed by Shuhei Yabuta (3D director for “Attack on Titan”) in Studio WIT. Hiroshi Seko (“Mob Psycho 100) was responsible for the series composition, while Kenta Ihara (” Full Dive RPG “) wrote the script. Prime Video offers all episodes in the OmU version on demand.









A second season, which “plays a very important role in the history of the entire series,” was confirmed a few weeks ago. A date for the broadcast is not yet known.

Visual:

Plot:

Thorfinn is the son of one of the greatest warriors of the Vikings, but when his father is killed in a battle by mercenary leader Askeladd, he vows to take revenge. Thorfinn joins Askeladd’s gang to challenge him to a duel and ends up in the middle of a war for the crown of England.

Via KAZÉ

