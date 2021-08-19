“Unvaccinated semen is the next bitcoin”

August 18, 2021 – 3:03 p.m. clock

Instead of stocks and precious metals, natural products are used

Opponents of the vaccination apparently have a thousand reasons why they decide against corona immunization. That many do not think about the protection of the community, but only about their own well-being, is now particularly clear: Unvaccinated men celebrate their supposedly pure sperm and dream of unimagined riches.

Vaccination opponents dream of a direct hit

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaigns in many countries, conspiracy theories about the active ingredients have also spread rapidly. Opponents of the vaccination advise against getting immunized for a variety of reasons – and contrary to all scientific findings: This ranges from worries about the implantation of microchips to alleged changes in the genetic make-up to the prophecy that almost all vaccinated persons will die by September. In relevant forums and social media things are particularly wild: According to this, unvaccinated men cannot only hope to survive. Unimagined riches await you too.

For example, in the forums of the Internet platform Reddit, the rumor is spread that the value of the semen of unvaccinated men will soon increase immeasurably. Social media users coined the phrase: “Unvaccinated semen is the new bitcoin”. A meme was born, which some blogs and media with ironic-critical reports, but also many conspiracy theorists have taken up.







Sperm prices are actually increasing because of Corona – but for other reasons

The “theory” is not complicated: Since – in the parallel universe of some lateral-thinking corona deniers – vaccinated men will soon be mostly dead, sick or sterile, the sperm of unvaccinated men is needed to ensure the continued existence of humanity. The demand and the price would shoot up. In some of the corresponding posts on Twitter and elsewhere, false reports and fantasies from the Corona context overlap with other apocalyptic conspiracy narratives.

Above all, the notion, widespread among cryptocurrency fans, that the global economic and financial system is on the verge of collapse, keeps popping up. As a precaution for the end times, some Twitter users are now advising Bitcoin and frozen sperm. “Unvaccinated semen is gold. Fill your freezers,” tweeted one.