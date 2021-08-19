Selena Gomez: How she suffered in relationship with Justin Bieber

On the occasion of her new album “Rare”, Selena Gomez (27) spoke openly about her psychological problems in an interview with “NPR” – and about her difficult time with Justin Bieber (25). The two pop stars had an on-off relationship for years that was not easy for Gomez to cope with, as she now explains. “It is dangerous to remain in the victim role. And I do not want to be disrespectful, but I feel like a victim of a certain abuse …” When asked by the interviewer, the singer confirms that she is talking about emotional abuse.

Listen to Selena Gomez’s new album “Rare” here on Amazon

“I definitely don’t want to talk about it for the rest of my life, but I’m really proud that I now feel stronger than ever and that I have found a way to stand up against it,” said Gomez. The song “Lose You To Love Me” tells of this fight: “I had the feeling that I wasn’t getting a respectful degree and I had accepted that. But a few things still had to be said.” It is still not a hateful song, she would never deny that the relationship was also something beautiful. But the song also says: “It was very difficult and I’m glad it’s over.”









Not only the difficult relationship with Justin Bieber made life difficult for the singer in recent years. She also had health problems, both physical and mental. In therapy, she learned to deal with anxiety and depression. This process will “go on forever”: “I’ll have to keep working on that. […] I have days when I find it difficult to get out of bed or when I have severe anxiety. It all still happens. “But it helps you understand the diseases, says Gomez.