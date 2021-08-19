Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost: Their son is here – and they reveal the name









Actress Scarlett Johansson (36) and comedian Colin Jost (39) recently welcomed their first child together. The 36-year-old spokesman, Marcel Pariseau, confirmed this to the US website "people.com". More precise details about the baby, when exactly it was born, whether it is a girl or a boy and what it is called, were initially not known. Shortly after the good news leaked, the proud father revealed a few details on Instagram.







“Ok, ok, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” writes Colin Jost there and then asks for privacy for himself and his small family. The American and her husband, who is best known in the USA for the late night show “Saturday Night Live”, keep their private lives largely secret. Only yesterday (August 17th) it became official that the two would become parents. Colin had confirmed this during an appearance. It is the second child for the screen beauty, she already has daughter Rose Dorothy (7) from a previous relationship with the journalist Romain Dauriac (39). You seldom hear or see anything from Scarlett’s older daughter either.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got married in 2020 Their wedding in October 2020 only became public afterwards when the charity organization “Meals on Wheels America” ​​published an Instagram post on their behalf a few days after the wedding. The words “Jost Married”, a play on words from Colin’s surname, and “Just Married”, meaning “just married”, featured a picture of a ferry with tin cans in tow.

“Your wedding wish is to make a difference for weaker, older adults in these difficult times by supporting Meals on Wheels,” wrote the organization about some information about the corona-compliant ceremony in small groups. Instead of gifts, the couple asked for donations to the organization. Will the couple come up with a good cause for the birth of their daughter that can be combined with the happy occasion? They would not be alone with it. Katy Perry (36) and Orlando Bloom (44) also used the birth of their daughter in August last year to advertise UNICEF. You can find out more about this in the video below.