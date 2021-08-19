Robinhood: Crypto trading is exploding – mainly because of Dogecoin

Robinhood logo displayed on a phone screen and representation of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on June 29, 2021 (Photo Illustration by Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Robinhood published quarterly figures as a stock corporation for the first time on Wednesday. In its first earnings report since going public last month, Robinhood said revenue from crypto transactions was $ 233 million, up from $ 5 million in the year-ago quarter. Crypto accounted for 52 percent of transaction-based revenue, up from 17 percent in the first quarter and four percent in the fourth quarter of last year. Crypto trading, which Robinhood first introduced in 2018, has grown significantly in recent years. Robinhood offers seven different digital coins, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Dogecoin accounted for 34 percent of transaction-based sales of cryptocurrencies in the first quarter. [Mehr bei CNBC und CNBC]

You read on the start-up scene today: The pandemic makes it possible: One Second job in the home office, and with it two salaries. In the USA, many use the elimination of the requirement to be present in the office to secretly take on one – or even several – additional part-time or full-time jobs. Without telling her employer. [Mehr bei Gründerszene]

And here are the other headlines of the night:

The continuing high demand for Nvidias gaming chips deliver record quarterly results. Revenue increased 68 percent to $ 6.51 billion in the period through July. Net income nearly quadrupled, reaching $ 2.37 billion. Nvidia is one of the technology companies that benefited the most from the pandemic as millions of people turned to video games, online services, and other home activities. Nvidia has an unusual way of counting the quarters. The fiscal year ends on January 31, 2021, after which the fiscal year 2022 begins. [Mehr bei Wall Street Journal und Bloomberg]









Databricks, a provider of machine learning and data analysis software, has raised at least $ 1.5 billion in a new funding round, according to Bloomberg. That means the company is valued at $ 38 billion. Databricks last raised a billion dollars in February with a valuation of 28 billion dollars. The new round was headed by Morgan Stanley. The hype surrounding Databricks reflects investors’ belief that it could be as successful – or even more successful – than Snowflake, which also sells data analytics software. [Mehr bei Bloomberg, The Information und Techcrunch]

In the most recent cyber attack on T-Mobile US Hackers have stolen 48 million customer data. The corporation said criminals had access to 48 million current, past and potential customers’ personal information, including names, social security numbers, birth and driver’s license details. This could cause the hackers considerable damage, for example through identity theft. The pressure on T-Mobile boss Mike Sievert is increasing, for the third time he has to admit a data leak. [Mehr bei Handelsblatt und Wall Street Journal]

The US network specialist Cisco recorded significant business growth in the most recent quarter. Boosted by the high demand for devices for Internet and data traffic, the profit rose in the months to the end of July compared to the previous year by 14 percent to three billion US dollars. Revenues climbed eight percent to $ 13.1 billion. Cisco continued to benefit from the trend towards home work and a high need for data security. For the current quarter, the group has forecast sales growth of between 7.5 and 9.5 percent. [Mehr bei CNBC]

Comcast and ViacomCBS together create a new subscription streaming service for Europe. The service called “SkyShowtime” is said to offer more than 10,000 hours of content: From Comcasts NBCUniversal and Sky and ViacomCBSs Showtime, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures. The service is expected to hit the European market in over 20 countries in 2022. [Mehr bei The Information und CNBC]

Our reading tip on the start-up scene: Only one in summer 4 day week work. This is what the Berlin startup offers Brain effect his employees. From the beginning of June to the end of August, employees have every Friday off in the “4-day summer” – and with full salary. Fabian Foelsch, founder of Braineffect, reveals more about the concept in an interview with Business Insider. [Mehr bei Business Insider]

