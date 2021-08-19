PancakeSwap – is the future of CAKE bright? “IMS

PancakeSwap is very similar to Uniswap in how it works. It has proven to be a strong competitor to Uniswap – the original decentralized exchange. It is essentially a decentralized application that decentralizes the exchange processes. In other words, PancakeSwap is an automated market maker. It eliminates the need for centralized exchanges and completely automates the trading process. Decentralized exchanges allow users to trade tokens while liquidity is provided through yield farming.

PancakeSwap vs. Uniswap

Uniswap is based on the Ethereum blockchain, PancakeSwap works on the Binance smart chain. Ethereum is the obvious choice for DEXs as it is the center of dApps and DeFi and PancakeSwap wasn’t expected to beat Uniswap, but the exchange’s recent performance has surpassed that of Uniswap. Ethereum’s popularity has its drawbacks as the applications on its network suffer from higher fees – which are eliminated by BSC’s PancakeSwap.

However, since it is based on Binance Smart Chain, it works mainly in BEP-20 tokens. However, it is not limited to just BEP-20 tokens, as tokens from other platforms are exported via Binance Bridge and as BEP-20 tokens on the. can be used Exchange.









Uniswap is the eleventh largest cryptocurrency on the market, while PancakeSwap ranks third. CAKE has outperformed UNI several times in terms of trading volume; however, it could not hold its own, which makes it much more volatile. Though, in terms of Total Value Locked, Cake beat UNI with a TVL of $ 5.5 billion while UNI stands at $ 4.7 billion.

What is the future of CAKE? ) PancakeSwap has been on an upward trend since the end of July. The cryptocurrency was very volatile, but the upward trend has so far been held. At the time of writing, CAKE was trading at $ 20.89 each. The daily performance points to corrections in the middle of the uptrend. The cryptocurrency has fallen 3% in the past 24 hours while the daily trading volume has decreased by almost 15%. However, the total weekly output has increased by 8%.



Activity on the decentralized exchange has increased. Since decentralized exchanges simplify the listing of cryptocurrencies, a large number of tokens are listed on DEXs every day. $ PENNYBAGS, Burnace (ACE), Predator Token are some of the recent PancakeSwap product launches that are believed to have the potential to skyrocket. The influx of new tokens plays a role in CAKE’s price rally.

The future of the cryptocurrency is viewed as bright with optimistic price forecasts. Wallet Investor estimates that CAKE will operate at a price level of $ 86.86 a year from now, while the price is expected to rise in the direction of a staggered price

