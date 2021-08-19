Night visit to ex: is Angelina Jolie taken again?

Is that about to make a love comeback? Angelina Jolie was spotted paying a nightly visit to her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller.

Jonny Lee Miller (48) was married to Angelina Jolie in the 90s. © instagram.com/jonnylmiller



Jolie is currently engaged in a bitter war of roses with ex Brad Pitt (57).

What many do not know: The actress was married twice before – from 2000 to 2003 with her fellow actor Billy Bob Thornton (65, “Fargo”) and from 1996 to 1999 with Jonny Lee Miller.

The latter is said to make her heart beat faster again: According to Hollywood Life, the Oscar winner was photographed as she turned up in Miller’s apartment in New York on the night of June 11th with an expensive bottle of wine.

The promiportal Page Six even provides photos as evidence.

Around half past ten in the evening, the 45-year-old was spotted in a brown trench coat in front of her ex’s building.









She didn’t leave the apartment until three hours later. What exactly happened between the two in the meantime is not known.