Thursday, August 19, 2021
Night visit to ex: is Angelina Jolie taken again?

By Arjun Sethi
Is that about to make a love comeback? Angelina Jolie was spotted paying a nightly visit to her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller.

Jonny Lee Miller (48) was married to Angelina Jolie in the 90s.

Jolie is currently engaged in a bitter war of roses with ex Brad Pitt (57).

What many do not know: The actress was married twice before – from 2000 to 2003 with her fellow actor Billy Bob Thornton (65, “Fargo”) and from 1996 to 1999 with Jonny Lee Miller.

The latter is said to make her heart beat faster again: According to Hollywood Life, the Oscar winner was photographed as she turned up in Miller’s apartment in New York on the night of June 11th with an expensive bottle of wine.

The promiportal Page Six even provides photos as evidence.

Around half past ten in the evening, the 45-year-old was spotted in a brown trench coat in front of her ex’s building.




She didn’t leave the apartment until three hours later. What exactly happened between the two in the meantime is not known.

Angelina Jolie (45) has lived alone since separating from Brad Pitt.

Is there something going on between the actors again?

Only the two know whether Jolie and Miller are just good friends or are reviving their old romance.

Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller met on the set of Hackers in 1995. The wedding followed just a year later. But the marriage of the then 20-year-olds was short-lived: a year and a half later, the divorce followed.

During their relationship, the two made headlines when Jolie used her blood to write Miller’s name on a white shirt she borrowed from him for their wedding.

Meanwhile, her ex Brad Pitt will also be freshly in love. The “Inglourious Basterds” actor is apparently currently working with soul and R&B singer and actress Andra Day (36).



