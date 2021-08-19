Megan Fox just sold us this coat trend

Megan Fox wears the perfect spring coat: a white trench coat
Since their stylish couple debut on the red carpet, all eyes have been on Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s outfits. At the date night last weekend, the duo went out for dinner in perfect harmony at the famous “Nobu Malibu”. As a counterpart to her boyfriend’s all-black look, Megan Fox shone with the trend piece of the season: a white trench coat.
We love the look because it evokes spring fever in us. After all, the trench coat is something like the fashionable equivalent of spring and heralds the warmer months. This year, the easy-to-style classic is getting a new coat of paint: We prefer to wear the trench coat completely in white like Megan Fox with accessories in delicate pastel shades.
Read more
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in partner look! We see twice
Shop the coat trend:
Comes very close to Megan Fox’s coat: white trench coat by Comma
For all designer babes: white trench coat by Tagliatore 0205
Read more
Megan Fox shows us how we wear cardigans in spring
For everyone who is committed to sustainability: white trench coat from Aggi
Read more
Meghan Markle’s coveted maxi dress comes from this unknown label – and is still available