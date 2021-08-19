Megan Fox just sold us this coat trend

Megan Fox wears the perfect spring coat: a white trench coat

Since their stylish couple debut on the red carpet, all eyes have been on Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s outfits. At the date night last weekend, the duo went out for dinner in perfect harmony at the famous “Nobu Malibu”. As a counterpart to her boyfriend’s all-black look, Megan Fox shone with the trend piece of the season: a white trench coat.

We love the look because it evokes spring fever in us. After all, the trench coat is something like the fashionable equivalent of spring and heralds the warmer months. This year, the easy-to-style classic is getting a new coat of paint: We prefer to wear the trench coat completely in white like Megan Fox with accessories in delicate pastel shades.

Shop the coat trend:

Comes very close to Megan Fox’s coat: white trench coat by Comma

Buy here: Jersey coat in trench style with lapel collar from Comma, around 150 euros, via Comma-store.de PR

For all designer babes: white trench coat by Tagliatore 0205

Buy here: white “Carola” trench coat with lapel collar by Tagliatore 0205, around 585 euros, via Luisaviaroma.com





For everyone who is committed to sustainability: white trench coat from Aggi

Buy here: “Vanda” trench coat with stand-up collar in white by Aggi, around 310 euros, via Thewearness.com PR