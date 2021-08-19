Thursday, August 19, 2021
HomeNewsMegan Fox just sold us this coat trend
News

Megan Fox just sold us this coat trend

By Arjun Sethi
0
86




Megan Fox wears the perfect spring coat: a white trench coat

Since their stylish couple debut on the red carpet, all eyes have been on Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s outfits. At the date night last weekend, the duo went out for dinner in perfect harmony at the famous “Nobu Malibu”. As a counterpart to her boyfriend’s all-black look, Megan Fox shone with the trend piece of the season: a white trench coat.

We love the look because it evokes spring fever in us. After all, the trench coat is something like the fashionable equivalent of spring and heralds the warmer months. This year, the easy-to-style classic is getting a new coat of paint: We prefer to wear the trench coat completely in white like Megan Fox with accessories in delicate pastel shades.

Read more

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in partner look! We see twice

megan fox, machine gun kelly, mgk, colson baker,

Shop the coat trend:

Comes very close to Megan Fox’s coat: white trench coat by Comma

Buy here: Jersey coat in trench style with lapel collar from Comma, around 150 euros, via Comma-store.de

PR

For all designer babes: white trench coat by Tagliatore 0205

Buy here: white “Carola” trench coat with lapel collar by Tagliatore 0205, around 585 euros, via Luisaviaroma.com




PR

Read more

Megan Fox shows us how we wear cardigans in spring

megan fox, cardigan, colorful cardigan, cardigan

For everyone who is committed to sustainability: white trench coat from Aggi

Buy here: “Vanda” trench coat with stand-up collar in white by Aggi, around 310 euros, via Thewearness.com

PR

Read more

Meghan Markle’s coveted maxi dress comes from this unknown label – and is still available

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embrace Archie in a stunning new family portrait


Previous articleCrypto Market Report: Here’s How Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum Prices Are Moving Today | news
Next articleADA cryptocurrency worth $ 10 soon? From Investing.com
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv