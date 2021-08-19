Leading US mortgage lender wants to introduce bitcoin payments

The US mortgage lender United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) has announced that it will soon accept payments in Bitcoin (BTC). The company is proud to be the first mortgage provider in the United States to offer crypto options for mortgage payments.

Last week, United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) revealed its plan to accept BTC for payments. CEO Mat Ishbia said these plans should be realized by the end of the year. If so, UWM would be the first major nationwide mortgage lender to offer such a service.

According to CEO Mat Ishbia, the introduction of crypto payments is expected to begin this quarter or in the fourth quarter. Initially, UVM only plans to accept Bitcoin payments, but plans to expand it to Ethereum and other Altcoins.

“We go before we run, but at the same time we are definitely leaders in technology and innovation and we always try to be the best and the leader in everything we do.” – Mat Ishbia, CEO United Wholesale Mortgage







Bitcoin payment options are increasing

There was a moment of uncertainty for Bitcoin payments earlier in the year. Shortly after Elon Musk announced that Tesla would accept BTC as a means of payment, the company stopped this option and justified the change with environmental concerns that Bitcoin mining brings with it. While environmental concerns both inside and outside the crypto space continue to be a buzz, Bitcoin’s potential appears to hold its own. Over the past year, a number of well-known companies have introduced crypto payment options.

This month alone, two major consumer companies announced that they would accept Bitcoin. AMC Entertainment is planning a Bitcoin payment option for movie tickets, while popular sandwich chain Quiznos will soon enable Bitcoin purchases in the Denver, Colorado area. As interest in cryptocurrencies continues to grow, the trend seems to be moving towards a crypto-inclusive future.