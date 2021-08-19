Kourtney Kardashian helped him overcome his fear of flying

Travis overcame his fear of flying when he and his girlfriend Kourtney flew to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. And on Tuesday (August 17), Travis shared a picture of himself and the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ beauty via his Instagram account, on which the two hug each other before boarding the plane outside. Barker paid tribute to the reality TV celebrity for giving him the courage to fly again. The musician wrote next to the snapshot: “Everything is possible with you @kourtneykardash”. The couple flew to Cabo San Lucas on the weekend with Kourtney’s sister Kylie Jenner’s Bombardier Global 7500 jet with a total of 22 seats. And insiders revealed earlier this week that Travis looked “a little nervous” before the flight, but was “supported” by Kourtney.