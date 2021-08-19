Kim Kardashian and Kanye West – Reconciliation Not Ruled Out! – People

Six months ago, Kim Kardashian, 40, filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West, 44. It’s not done yet. And maybe it won’t get that far?

Because since Kim and her ex were seen at his listening parties for the new album “Donda” in Atlanta in a flashy partner look and got along very well there, a reconciliation no longer seems to be ruled out.

“Kim and Kanye get on really well – so well that their friends speculate that they canceled the divorce,” a source told the US magazine “Life & Style”.

The topic of marriage does not seem to be completely through with the two, who have been married since 2014 and have four children between the ages of two to eight years.

On the reunion episode of her now-closed reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim said of her ex, “We have a great co-parenting relationship and I respect him very much. Most of all, he was my friend first and for a very long time. It doesn’t just go away like that. I’ll be his big fan forever. ”And Kanye already publicly pleaded for forgiveness and wailed:“ I’m losing my family! ”

Here you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent. activate social networks



Maybe only now that they are no longer a couple do they understand what they had in each other? And: what could make Kim reconsider her decision?









“When Kanye makes music like he does now, he changes completely,” says a family friend. “He opens up more, is vulnerable – he’s like the guy Kim originally fell in love with.”





Kanye West is rarely seen smiling in public. At Kim’s side, a smile crossed his face from time to time Photo: Danny Moloshok / REUTERS



The relationship between the two has recently changed again. “From distant to super fat,” says the insider. “The spark is back.”

It remains to be seen whether he will make a love comeback flare up.