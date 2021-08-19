Johnny Depp celebrates mini mud fight with ex-wife Amber Heard

In the year-long war of divorce between the former Hollywood dream couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the “Fantastic Beasts” star has achieved an important victory for him. Depp had sued his ex-wife for 50 million US dollars (more than 42 million euros) for allegedly false accusations of domestic violence. The process is now officially continuing.









The actor recently lost a similar lawsuit against the editor of “Sun”. The British tabloid had called Depp a “woman thug” in the course of reporting the couple’s separation.

Heard’s legal team wanted to use this decision as a reference for their own trial – which the US judge in charge now refused. “Mr. Depp is very pleased with the court’s decision, ”said attorney Ben Chew.

Johnny Depp feels “boycotted by Hollywood”

Despite his recent victory, Depp feels “boycotted by Hollywood”, as he told the Sunday Times. Once celebrated for his performances in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series, the actor would have received casting cancellations since his ex-wife’s allegations. Production giant Warner Brothers recently deprived Depp of the role of the villain Grindelwald in the “Harry Potter” spin-off “Fantastic Beasts 3”.

The legal mud battle Heards and Depps began in 2018, two years after the couple’s divorce. In an interview with the Washington Post, Amber Heard said she was a victim of domestic violence. A year later, audio recordings surfaced suggesting that Heard himself had abused her ex-husband. An end to the chaotic Depp versus Heard case is not in sight for the time being.