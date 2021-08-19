Inflation as an accelerator: is Bitcoin about to make a huge comeback?

The mother of all cryptocurrencies has missed the jump over the 50,000 US dollar mark several times in the past few days. Will the new highs of Bitcoin, predicted by experts, still come?

Bitcoin posted a plus of 45 percent within a month. Some experts already see the cryptocurrency in unprecedented areas of over 100,000 US dollars per coin. But she still finds it difficult to continue her run. After a volatile week, Bitcoin is now fighting again for the psychologically important $ 45,000 mark.









According to Tom Lee, Managing Partner at Fundstrat Global Advisors, the Bitcoin price will rise to 100,000 US dollars by the end of 2021. Both the end of the corona pandemic and the bullish mood on the stock markets are a good sign for the Bitcoin expert. He also said in an interview with the news channel CNBCthat this euphoria will have a positive effect on Bitcoin, Etherum and Co. in addition to the stock markets. Lee speaks of an “everything rally” that could drive various market segments higher in the second half of the year.