Enthusiastic about her new iPad

Did you know already… Timothée Chalamet: Bob Dylan biography put on hold for the time being

Britney Spears has revealed that she was having a “game-changing day” after purchasing her very first iPad.

The 39-year-old singer’s two sons, Sean Preston (15) and 14-year-old Jayden, who she has with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, have had their own iPads for a long time, but the ‘Baby One More Time’ singer had to up to now you could only get by with a “small phone”.

That should now be a thing of the past, because Britney is now the proud owner of an iPad. The musician described her latest purchase as “life changing” and excitedly announced in one of her Instagram videos: “OK, guys, there is great news. I got my first iPad today. I’m so excited … this is just a landmark day. I’ve always had a small phone, but now I have this iPad in my hands and I feel like my life is changing during our conversation and I’m so excited. Things are looking up, exactly! ” The ‘Stronger’ hitmaker insisted that her life “appears different” now that she owns one of the devices. Britney’s iPad news came shortly after she reassured fans she was fine amid her lawsuit seeking to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as her guardian.

Photo: Bang Showbiz







