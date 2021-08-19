Double top in prospect – Bitcoin at new heights soon? From CoinTelegraph



Double top in prospect – Bitcoin at new heights soon?



New data suggest that the record run by (BTC) forms a “double peak”, which is all the more fueling hopes for a new high-altitude flight.

Charles Edwards, CEO of the investment firm Capriole, at least came to this assumption in a tweet yesterday in which he pointed out a crucial commonality between the record runs of 2013 and 2021.

Attack on the second peak? Opinions among the experts are divided as to whether the current record run is more reminiscent of 2013 or 2017, both years that followed the halving of Bitcoin in their respective price cycles.

