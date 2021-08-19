Thursday, August 19, 2021
Did Britney Pay For Her Apartment? Jamie Lynn Is Speaking Now

By Arjun Sethi
Jamie Lynn Spears (30) defends himself! The little sister of Britney Spears (39) is currently – just like the rest of her family – heavily criticized. Britneys Relatives are said to have exploited the singer financially. According to a media report Jamie Lynn for example use a million-dollar vacation rental that Britney paid. The 30-year-old does not want to hear anything about this accusation: She now protested Britney never bought her an apartment!

Britney and sister Jamie Lynn Spears at the 2003 Kid’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica

The apartment is an apartment in Destin, Florida that Britney according to tax records in 2001. Supposedly it should meanwhile Jamie Lynn made it comfortable there. In a now-deleted Instagram-Post consisted Jamie Lynn now insists that there is nothing in these allegations: “I don’t own an apartment and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a beach apartment because I prefer to vacation at the Ritz anyway.”




Britney Spears at the GLAAD Media Awards

But if Jamie Lynn really has nothing to do with the apartment, why has she raved about the apartment again and again in the past? For example, in a 2015 tweet, she wrote: “We have an apartment in Destin, Florida. It’s the best place to get away.” A year later, in an interview with CMT, she said that the apartment was the best place to work on her music.

Jamie Lynn Spears in 2015

Arjun Sethi
