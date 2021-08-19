Crypto Market Report: Here’s How Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum Prices Are Moving Today | news

Forex in this article

The price of the digital currency Bitcoin is today at 44,572.87 US dollars in the red. The previous day the rate was $ 44,898.59.

Bitcoin Cash rate reduced Bitcoin Cash rate to $ 627.00 after trading at $ 635.44 the previous day.



The Ethereum price is quoted with a red sign compared to the previous day. Most recently, Ethereum stood at $ 3,034.38.









The Litecoin course is in the red. This is currently trading at $ 165.26. The day before, the price was still at $ 168.01.

The Ripple price was trading at $ 1.129 on Thursday. The Ripple price slipped below the previous day’s level of 1.152 US dollars.

The Cardano course has fallen compared to the previous day. A Cardano is currently worth $ 2.103. The price was yesterday at $ 2.115.

The Monero rate has decreased. At noon, the Monero fell to $ 253.40 after trading at $ 253.76 the previous day.

The IOTA rate fell to $ 0.9717. The IOTA missed the previous day’s level of 1.007 US dollars.

The price of the digital currency Verge was shown little moved on Thursday at 0.0321 US dollars. The day before, it was already at $ 0.0325.

The stellar is trading at $ 0.3482. The previous day the rate was put at $ 0.3438.

The NEM price continued sideways at $ 0.1883 on Thursday. At 0.1918 US dollars, the price had already been traded the day before.

The Dash price ranks at $ 200.49. The day before, the Dash was still at $ 210.74.

The price of the digital currency NEO is today at 50.01 US dollars in the red. The previous day the price was $ 51.84.

