Celebrities don’t shower: Cardi B can’t understand

Cardi B (28) seems to attach great importance to personal hygiene. In recent weeks, some celebrities have drawn attention to themselves with dubious statements about their showering habits: For example, Mila Kunis (38) and Ashton Kutcher (43) said that they do not shower regularly and that their young children do not bathe often either – only when you do Dirt sees. The American rapper Cardi B reacted to it now with incomprehension!

on Twitter the “WAP” interpreter made it clear that she thinks absolutely nothing of the anti-shower trend. “What’s going on with people who say they don’t shower? It makes you itchy”wrote the musician. Even Cardis Fans seem to find it rather strange that some stars would save a lot of water this way. “I can’t understand that either. It’s really disgusting,” wrote one subscriber, for example.

By doing “Armchair Expert”Had a podcast Ashton and Mila namely, tells that they find it superfluous to shower. “I wash my armpits and my crotch every day and nothing else”, the Two and a Half Men actor had mentioned.









Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis at the Breakthrough Prize, 2017

Cardi B in September 2019 in New York City

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in August 2018 in Los Angeles

