Thursday, August 19, 2021
HomeNewsCelebrities don't shower: Cardi B can't understand
News

Celebrities don’t shower: Cardi B can’t understand

By Arjun Sethi
0
64




Cardi B (28) seems to attach great importance to personal hygiene. In recent weeks, some celebrities have drawn attention to themselves with dubious statements about their showering habits: For example, Mila Kunis (38) and Ashton Kutcher (43) said that they do not shower regularly and that their young children do not bathe often either – only when you do Dirt sees. The American rapper Cardi B reacted to it now with incomprehension!

on Twitter the “WAP” interpreter made it clear that she thinks absolutely nothing of the anti-shower trend. “What’s going on with people who say they don’t shower? It makes you itchy”wrote the musician. Even Cardis Fans seem to find it rather strange that some stars would save a lot of water this way. “I can’t understand that either. It’s really disgusting,” wrote one subscriber, for example.

By doing “Armchair Expert”Had a podcast Ashton and Mila namely, tells that they find it superfluous to shower. “I wash my armpits and my crotch every day and nothing else”, the Two and a Half Men actor had mentioned.




Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis at the Breakthrough Prize, 2017
Cardi B in September 2019 in New York City
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in August 2018 in Los Angeles


Previous articleBitcoin trending sideways – adoption in the USA is growing
Next article85,000 Swiss merchants can now accept payments with Bitcoin
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv