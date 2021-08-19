Cardi B and Normani – Nackedei stars CLAW – folks

“May I go in the middle, please?”

For her new single with the former Fifth Harmony singer Normani (25) “Wild Side”, rapper Cardi B (28) now attracted attention with a very hot promo. The photo shows an excerpt from their music video together. In it, the two are intertwined, completely naked.

At the sight, the comment column on Cardi B’s Instagram is full of compliments. In addition to numerous heart emojis, her fans write: “You are so beautiful” and “WOW”. For some users, the video triggers an entire head cinema. At the hot sight they ask directly: “May I go in the middle, please?”

Normani became known as part of the girl band Fifth Harmony. In 2018 she started her solo career. It is the first collaboration between the two stars.

Regarding the new track and the collaboration with Cardi B, Normani reveals: “I had been rehearsing the video for about three weeks when Cardi first heard the record. She’s really been there for me and brought this record to life by just doing what Cardi does best. I love this woman and I am forever grateful to her. ”

Cardi B announced just two weeks ago that they were expecting their second child with her fiancé, rapper Offset (29).

The couple already has a daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus (3).