Cardano Up 13% – Price Rise In Full Swing By Investing.com



Cardano increases by 13% – price increase in full swing



Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 2.375325 on the Investing.com Index on Thursday at 12:28 AM (10:28 PM GMT), up 13.26%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage gain since August 13th.

The latest upward momentum pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 75.583209B or 3.79% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Cardano’s market cap was $ 71.557257B.

For the last 24 hours of trading, Cardano was trading in a range between $ 2.046383 on the downside and $ 2.439229 on the upside.

Over the past seven days, Cardano’s value has increased 35.07%. Cardano’s average trading volume in the last 24 hours of trading was $ 7.884380B or 6.90% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 days of trading, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 1.8233 on the lower and $ 2.4392 on the upper side.

From the current price, Cardano is 3.44% away from the record high, which was marked on May 16 at $ 2.46.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 46,561.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.38% on the day.

on the Investing.com Index, up 5.31% to $ 3,171.09.









Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 872.037561B or 43.73% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while the market capitalization of Ethereum was last at $ 369.424695B or 18.53% of the total market capitalization.