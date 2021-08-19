Camila Cabello separates from Matthew Hussey & puts her fans in their place

Shortly after Camila and Matthew split up, the musician spoke to her Instagram followers and wants them to leave the dating coach alone.

Separation from Hussey

For 18 months, Camila Cabello was with the British life and dating coach Matthew Hussey, who is said to have cheated on the musician several times according to US reports. “He dated the two of us at the same time and when I took the pictures [mit Camila in Mexiko] had seen, he could no longer deny his actions “, explained the Dutch singer Elieve and added:” When we were together, we talked about me [Camila] would look similar and he replied by saying, ‘She’s a fan of mine.’ He must have met her on ‘Good Morning America’ and must be more than just a fan of his. ” Subsequently, Elieve is said to have split from Hussey and wished both of them “only the best”.

But even the love of Camila and the life and dating coach could not overcome many obstacles, the “Havana” interpreter had drawn a line. “Their relationship with Matthew had broken up and they decided to split up about two weeks ago. It was a mutual decision to end things. But they have spent a lot of time together in the last year and want to remain friends, even if they go their own way, ”a source told the British magazine“ The Sun ”. Cabello himself does not want to pick on her ex and is still protecting him.









“To my fans: If you really love me, please don’t send hateful messages to people I love and who are important to me. You do things that hurt me and it is so unnecessary and stressful and harmful to add more pain to pain, ”she wrote via Instagram story, adding that many people post“ hateful and insensitive things ”on Twitter and such tweets are “really no laughing matter”.

Finally, she urged her followers to think about the consequences and wants them to respect and love their counterparts, but not piss off. “Please be kind and compassionate and sensitive and respectful. I know you love me, but anyone who does not respect at all the things that are sacred to me in life. The people I love and who are important to me are one of them. I would really appreciate it if you could delete every mean comment you sent, and please be kind and leave it. “