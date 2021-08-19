Caitlyn Jenner wants to become governor of California

Caitlyn Jenner won the gold medal as a decathlete at the 1976 Olympic Games, became a reality star on the TV show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and now appears as a transgender activist. Your next step could be a candidacy for governorship in the state of California.

The 71-year-old Republican is said to have already contacted former President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale, a Republican spokesman said. The news site »Axios« had already reported about it beforehand.

After coming out as a transgender in spring 2015, Jenner shot two seasons of the reality show “I Am Cait,” which showed her life as a woman. Despite being a member of the LGBTQ community, she supported Trump’s US election campaign in 2016 – but later criticized his government’s reversal of a policy on transgender people’s access to public school toilets. It is still unclear what role Trump will play in her election campaign.

The office could become vacant sooner than expected

In principle, the governor’s term of office is four years, but efforts are currently being made to vote Newsom out of office at an early stage by means of a so-called recall vote. The effort has been fueled in large part by criticism of its handling of the pandemic.

Republicans who have announced their intention to run include former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, former U.S. Representative Doug Ose and businessman John Cox, who lost to Newsom in the 2018 governor race. Should the majority of eligible voters vote in favor of dismissal, Jenner and all other candidates could be eligible for office before 2023.