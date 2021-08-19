Thursday, August 19, 2021
HomeNewsBitcoin: That was (still) nothing - will the outbreak succeed on the...
News

Bitcoin: That was (still) nothing – will the outbreak succeed on the third attempt?

By Hasan Sheikh
0
56




After Bitcoin had unsuccessfully attacked the resistance in the area of ​​48,000 dollars in the past few days, it initially fell moderately in the middle of the week. The superordinate chart image remains bullish.

At the weekend, the Bitcoin had already overcome the horizontal resistance at around 48,000 dollars for a short time and targeted it again at the beginning of the week. However, it has not yet been enough for a sustained outbreak. Instead, it even slipped below the support at around $ 45,000 for a short time.

However, in the $ 44,500 area, the bulls took over again on Tuesday, preventing consolidation from accelerating. From a 24-hour perspective, the digital reserve currency is almost two percent in the red on Wednesday afternoon, but is still well above the important 45,000 mark, where the 200-day line currently runs.

Bullish setup in the chart

As long as these chart levels are not sustainably undercut and the price falls back into the sideways trend of the past few months at around 41,500 dollars, the medium-term setup remains bullish. With a look at the long-term chart, everything is alright with Bitcoin anyway: In the past twelve months, the digital reserve currency has almost quadrupled.




If the resistance breaks at around $ 48,000 on the third attempt, another key mark on the way to the previous all-time high of almost $ 65,000 in mid-May would be overcome. The recovery rally should then gain momentum again.

THE SHAREHOLDER remains optimistic about Bitcoin and expects the long-term upward movement in the chart to continue. The speculative buy recommendation therefore continues to apply.

Note on conflict of interests:

The chairman of the board and majority owner of the publisher Börsenmedien AG, Mr. Bernd Förtsch, has taken direct and indirect positions on the following financial instruments mentioned in the publication or related derivatives that benefit from any price development resulting from the publication: Bitcoin.

Author Nikolas Kessler has taken direct and indirect positions on the following financial instruments mentioned in the publication or related derivatives that benefit from any price development resulting from the publication: Bitcoin.

Shares or derivatives that are discussed / mentioned in this article are in the “SHAREHOLDER Depot” of THE SHAREHOLDER.


Previous articleEvery minute 3.21 ethers are burned: Ethereum price on the uptrend
Next articleHeart leaf stories with Angelina Jolie and Megan Fox
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv