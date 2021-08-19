Thursday, August 19, 2021
HomeNewsBillie Eilish and the accusation of racism: the virtual big sister gets...
News

Billie Eilish and the accusation of racism: the virtual big sister gets into trouble

By Arjun Sethi
0
40




So a child did what children should do – fooling around even when someone is pointing at it with the camera.

“I lost my comfort person,” said a female fan on TikTok, representing thousands, with sincere sadness. Just as sincerely, Billie Eilish apologized on Instagram, racism was far from her, she always liked to sing and make up voices.

This direct approach is not new, but it is indicative of the new relationship, the short distances between star and fan. Billie Eilish is queen because her people made her so. She knows what she owes him – and does not meet his moral concerns out of calculation, but out of conviction: “We all have to keep sharing, listening and learning.”




Hihi, kissed on the mouth

But admiration is also embracing. And whether she prefers to be in the clutches of the classic rainbow press or in the headlock of her anonymous “followers”, Eilish will still find out. A small aid to decision-making: another “scandal” that ignited within a very short period of time.

In the video for her current single “Lost Cause”, Eilish has a good time with her friends. Chips are fed, costumes are tried out, there is cream from the spray can is nibbled, “Twister” is played and once even – hihi! – kissed on the mouth.


Previous article85,000 Swiss merchants can now accept payments with Bitcoin
Next articlePancakeSwap – is the future of CAKE bright? “IMS
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv