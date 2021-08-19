Billie Eilish and the accusation of racism: the virtual big sister gets into trouble

“I lost my comfort person,” said a female fan on TikTok, representing thousands, with sincere sadness. Just as sincerely, Billie Eilish apologized on Instagram, racism was far from her, she always liked to sing and make up voices.

So a child did what children should do – fooling around even when someone is pointing at it with the camera.

This direct approach is not new, but it is indicative of the new relationship, the short distances between star and fan. Billie Eilish is queen because her people made her so. She knows what she owes him – and does not meet his moral concerns out of calculation, but out of conviction: “We all have to keep sharing, listening and learning.”









Hihi, kissed on the mouth

But admiration is also embracing. And whether she prefers to be in the clutches of the classic rainbow press or in the headlock of her anonymous “followers”, Eilish will still find out. A small aid to decision-making: another “scandal” that ignited within a very short period of time.

In the video for her current single “Lost Cause”, Eilish has a good time with her friends. Chips are fed, costumes are tried out, there is cream from the spray can is nibbled, “Twister” is played and once even – hihi! – kissed on the mouth.