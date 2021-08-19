Ariana Grande: The new album “Positions” is here

Just two weeks ago, Ariana Grande announced a new album on Twitter. And now “Positions”, the successor to “Thank u, next”, is already there.

Although Ariana Grande only released her fifth studio album “Thank u, next” last year, her fans apparently can’t get enough of her: The rumor mill was recently running hot because the singer announced in an interview that she was on a previously unreleased track sitting with Doja Cat.

This led to the assumption that Nicki Minaj could soon make common cause with Doja and Ariana, which Doja Cat denied. Nevertheless, fans of Ariana Grande will soon get their money’s worth: The musician announced on Twitter on October 14th that she wanted to release a new album this month. “I can’t wait to give you my album this month,” wrote Ariana Grande on Twitter.

i can't wait to give u my album this month – Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 14, 2020







And the reaction was huge: Ariana was able to generate over a million likes in less than 24 hours with her announcement of a new album. Now their new album “Positions” is out, and it also includes the previously unreleased track with Doja Cat. It is called “motive” and is one of 14 new songs with which Ariana Grande comes up on “Positions”. Check out the album at the bottom of our site.

Ariana Grande: “Positions” in the stream on Spotify

Although her last album was released in February 2019, the musician has not been completely idle this year. In 2020 she dropped a single with Lady Gaga, “Rain on me”, and made a common cause with Justin Bieber for “Stuck with u”. As busy as Grande seems to be at the moment, we might get a taste for a feature with Nicki Minaj after all.