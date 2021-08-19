Thursday, August 19, 2021
Alleged insider points to a release at the end of 2023

By Arjun Sethi
In the past few weeks we have received new rumors about “GTA 6” at regular intervals. A current one says that we have to be patient for a while before we can even lay hands on the next offshoot of the open world action series.

GTA 6: Alleged insider points to a release at the end of 2023

Even if it has been known for a long time that Rockstar Games started work on “Grand Theft Auto 6” or “GTA 6”, official details are still a long time coming.

Therefore, it should not be surprising that we have regularly received new rumors about “GTA 6” in the past few weeks. A current one says that fans of the series will have to be patient for a while, since the release of “GTA 6” will not take place until the end of 2023. At least this is what the insider “ViewerAnon” would like to know.

What are the advantages of the insider?

“ViewerAnon” did not go into its sources, but admitted that its information is quite old. It is therefore conceivable that a different release period is now being targeted. In the world of films and TV series, “ViewerAnon” made a name for itself as a reliable insider source with its correct information and predictions.

On the subject: GTA 6: Why a modern setting is most likely




It is therefore quite conceivable that he also has internal sources in the field of video games that provide him with relevant information. Since those responsible at Rockstar Games traditionally do not comment on rumors of this kind, the information from “ViewerAnon” should be used with the necessary caution for the time being.

A “GTA 6” release in 2023 should certainly not seem entirely unrealistic. Especially since the focus will initially be on the release of the technically revised version of “GTA 5” for the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X / S.


More news about GTA 6.

Arjun Sethi
