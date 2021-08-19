$ 80 million hacked into Ripple, TRON, and Ethereum







Investing.com – Just last week, the Poly Network was attacked by a hacker and over $ 600 million worth of cryptocurrencies temporarily disappeared. Temporarily because the coins were transferred back by the attacker himself at the request of the platform.

The Poly Network is now happy that everything went so smoothly. The exploited vulnerability was closed successfully.

In order to prevent similar incidents in the future, the attacker was even offered a reward of $ 500,000 and a job as head of security.

An honest offer or a smart move to find out the identity of the attacker – who knows?

New goal – Liquid crypto exchange

Now it has hit the Japanese crypto exchange Liquid. Here,,, and ERC-20 tokens worth $ 80 million were stolen.

Liquid customers currently have no access to their coins, as all balances have been moved to cold wallets. This is a security measure because it does not appear to be certain whether the attackers still have access to the system.

Liquid keeps its customers up to date with tweets. Wallet addresses related to the hack are also continuously published so that crypto exchanges can block them for transactions.

According to information from Cointelegraph, the exchange has lost 107 BTC, 9,000,000 TRX and 11,000,000 XRP. In addition, there are ETH and ERC-20 tokens worth almost $ 60 million.

However, there is also displeasure among customers. So far there is no comment on the extent to which the stolen funds will be replaced by customers.

In addition, the term QASH appears again and again in the responses to the Liquid tweets.









is the token that was launched in 2017 with the Liquid Blockchain. The roadmap looked promising and regulation by the Japanese government built confidence.

With the initial hype, QASH reached its all-time high in January 2018 at a price of over 2.00 euros. But then it was all downhill, steeply downhill. It is currently trading at EUR 0.0489.

It remains to be seen whether Liquid will replace the missing Bitcoins, Ripple & Co. itself, or whether the customers will bear the damage.

From Marco Oehrl