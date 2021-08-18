You Should Have Left – Trailer: Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried in the Blumhouse horror

Twenty years ago we were taught by director David Koepp and Kevin Bacon with their joint horror thriller Echoes – voices from the intermediate world (Stir of Echoes) the fear. Now Duo is in the mood for new horror stories, the consequences of which are in You should have left, the adaptation of David Kehlmann’s novel of the same name, one thing in particular is troubling – Bacon’s colleague Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again)! As in The Shining is about a screenwriter who, completely remote in the Alps, is writing the sequel to his biggest hit. But his writer’s block and lack of ideas make him feel sorryHis wife and daughter, who also traveled with him, boiled over with anger. Is there a supernatural, evil force behind everything? It would not be the first time. You should have left was adapted and staged by David Koepp, with Kevin Bacon in the 1999 horror thriller Echoes – voices from the intermediate world (Stir of Echoes) made common cause. The client is the horror-specialized film company Blumhouse, where you can You should have left for a digital premiere on June 19, 2020 (US date) – in less than two weeks!









With the trailer attached, curious viewers are already daring a first detour to the house that makes Kevin Bacon glow. Here we are also given a warning on the way: “You should have left when you could. Now it is too late.” You should have left has not yet started in Germany, but should also find its way to local latitudes shortly after the US premiere. This is ensured by the tried and tested cooperation (The invisible, Halloween, The Hunt) between Blumhouse and Universal Pictures.

Written on June 8th, 2020 by Torsten Schrader

