Victoria Beckham wants to pair up Kim Kardashian

Victoria Beckham wants to pair Kim Kardashian – but with whom?

08/18/2021 5:20 pm

Victoria Beckham reportedly wants to “pair up” her new friend Kim Kardashian West. The 40-year-old reality celebrity and former Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer have been friends since Beckham’s 47th birthday party in Miami.

And after Kim filed for divorce in February after almost seven years together from rapper Kanye West, with whom she has children North (8), Saint (5), Chicago (3) and Psalm (2), four times as much Mom will soon be ready to be paired with a new man by Posh Spice.









Will Victoria Beckham Find the “Right One” for Kim Kardashian?

The coupling should happen as soon as Kim “feels ready for something serious”, as her separation from the 44-year-old rapper is currently “fresh”.

A source told Heat magazine, “You see a lot in common, and Kim really admires that Victoria has such a successful career, four children and a happy marriage – and that she would love to have it again.”

She already had a couple of dates

And further: “About Kanye [West] is still fresh even though she’s been on a couple of dates, but she wants Vic to pair her up when she feels she’s ready for something serious. “

Kanye, who currently lives at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to finish his upcoming LP ‘Donda’, is currently in a relationship with the model Irina Shayk. (Bang)