Thursday, August 19, 2021
HomeNewsSinger: Billie Eilish used to have doubts about her talent
News

Singer: Billie Eilish used to have doubts about her talent

By Arjun Sethi
0
53




singer
Billie Eilish used to have doubts about her talent

Billie Eilish

Singer Billie Eilish at the 2020 Academy Awards. Photo: John Locher / AP / dpa

© dpa-infocom GmbH

She felt like many teenagers of the same age: Even superstar Billie Eilish was plagued by self-doubt.

Despite great success with her first album, US singer Billie Eilish says she has long had serious doubts about her work and her talent.




“I always felt under pressure and scared and had the feeling that I wasn’t doing enough right or not doing a good job,” said the 19-year-old to the music video service Vevo, looking back on her previous work. “Back then I had the feeling that I wasn’t particularly talented and today I feel a lot more self-confident in my craft.”

While she was writing “Happier Than Ever” on her second album, she thought a lot about herself and her experiences so far, says Eilish. That felt “very natural and good and satisfying”.

“Happier Than Ever” will be released on July 30th. Eilish’s first album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” had earned the young American seven Grammys.

dpa

#Subjects


Previous articleEthereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin joins the Dogecoin Foundation
Next articleCardano Raises 10% – The Rally Gathers Pace By Investing.com
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv