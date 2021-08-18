Singer: Billie Eilish used to have doubts about her talent

Billie Eilish used to have doubts about her talent

She felt like many teenagers of the same age: Even superstar Billie Eilish was plagued by self-doubt.

Despite great success with her first album, US singer Billie Eilish says she has long had serious doubts about her work and her talent.









“I always felt under pressure and scared and had the feeling that I wasn’t doing enough right or not doing a good job,” said the 19-year-old to the music video service Vevo, looking back on her previous work. “Back then I had the feeling that I wasn’t particularly talented and today I feel a lot more self-confident in my craft.”

While she was writing “Happier Than Ever” on her second album, she thought a lot about herself and her experiences so far, says Eilish. That felt “very natural and good and satisfying”.

“Happier Than Ever” will be released on July 30th. Eilish’s first album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” had earned the young American seven Grammys.

dpa