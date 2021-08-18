Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Rare sight: Khloé Kardashian reveals her natural curly mane on Instagram

By Arjun Sethi
Khloé Kardashian shows off her curly mane on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian isn’t too volatile when it comes to hairstyle. She tends to wear long, sleek, or slightly wavy hairstyles, mostly in shades of brown or blonde. But on August 13, she gave her 174 million (and rising) fans on Instagram a glimpse into her natural hair texture.

Khloé Kardashian’s loose locks can be seen well in her Instagram carousel post with four pictures and two short videos. In the carousel caption, she asks viewers and their followers to be kind in the comments. The caption reads: “I rarely wear my natural hair texture. I feel kind of sweet with it (please don’t ruin the feeling).” The texture is a mix of loose waves, accentuated by light highlights, and curls that reach down to her shoulders. Each photo shows a different angle on her voluminous hair and the lavender Seamless Contour Sports Bra and leggings she wears from black-owned athleisure brand Lapp.




Khloé Kardashian shares rare selfies of her natural curls

This curly hairstyle is definitely different from what we know from the Kardashians and we love the style. Khloé’s honey-blonde, highlighted hair seems to fall into the 2C / 3A range if one is familiar with hair typing. Her shoulder-length locks are a welcome change from her usual hip-length styles.

It’s hard to tell if Khloé Kardashian treated her hair with curl-friendly products, or if she just washed it and then went about her day. But we’d love to know more about her routine and her entire hair journey, especially if Khloé plans on continuing to wear her locks outward. She shared her collection of blonde extensions in January 2020, so who knows if she has another collection full of curly-friendly products. Maybe next time we can get a mini tutorial on her hair washing routine.

This article originally appeared on Allure.com.



Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
