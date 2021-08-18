Price losses in Bitcoin, Polkadot and Dogecoin

The market for all digital currencies has a capitalization of 1970 billion US dollars. The trading volume for the last 24 hours is $ 151 billion. Bitcoin leads with a dominance of 43 percent and thus continues to occupy first place. Annoying: Since yesterday, the cryptocurrencies in the top 10 had to bleed by 6 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



The Bitcoin price fell 3.01 percent. Bitcoin is thus at a price of 45,012.00 US dollars. According to the Fear and Greed Index, optimism is currently determining the Bitcoin markets

Market Cap: $ 845.71 billion (-3.05%)

24h trading volume: 36,718 million US dollars (-0.16%)

24h High: $ 46,970.00

24h low: US dollars

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum



The Ethereum price has fallen by 4.73 percent since yesterday. The price is currently at USD 3,039.67.

Market Cap: $ 356.1 billion (-5.06%)

24h trading volume: $ 30,024 million (+ 6.55%)

24h high: $ 3,277.32

24h low: US dollars

To the current Ethereum course

Tether



The coupling that defines the course of the Tether course remained stable despite a change of 0.18 percent. The rate is currently at USD 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 64.4 billion (+ 0.3%)

24h trading volume: $ 74,811 million (+ 7.51%)

24h high: $ 1.00

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Tether course

Cardano



The Cardano course had to give up and lose 5.97 percent. The price is trading at $ 1.97.

Market Cap: $ 63.17 billion (-7.22%)

24h trading volume: $ 3,318 million (-10.94%)

24h high: $ 2.11

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Cardano course

Binance Coin



The Binance Coin course has plummeted and had to give up over 7.23 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 396.44 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 61.22 billion (-7.55%)

24-hour trading volume: $ 2,426 million (+ 51.75%)

24h high: $ 434.27

24h low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course









XRP



The XRP course had to give up massively and lost over 8.44 percent. The current rate is $ 1.10.

Market Cap: $ 51.29 billion (-8.47%)

24h trading volume: 6,882 million US dollars (-26.46%)

24h high: $ 1.22

24h low: US dollars

To the current XRP course

Dogecoin



The Dogecoin course did not have it easy and collapsed by over 12.46 percent. The rate is currently at $ 0.30.

Market Cap: $ 38.71 billion (-12.46%)

24h trading volume: $ 4,663 million (-25.52%)

24h high: $ 0.34

24h low: US dollars

To the current Dogecoin course

USD Coin



The crypto market can do that differently: there was only a 0.08 percent change in the price of the USD coin. This is reflected in a rate of USD 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 27.46 billion (+ 0.14%)

24-hour trading volume: 3.411 million US dollars (+ 17.4%)

24h high: $ 1.00

24h low: US dollars

To the current USD coin rate

Polkadot



The Polkadot course was sent downhill and lost over 10.01 percent. The price of Polkadot is currently $ 23.81.

Market Cap: $ 24.34 billion (-10.18%)

24h trading volume: US $ 2,346 million (+ 180.98%)

24h high: $ 26.72

24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Polkadot course

Solana



The Solana course took a dive and lost over 8.66 percent. The Solana rate this morning is $ 64.71.

Market Cap: $ 18.47 billion (-10.69%)

24h trading volume: $ 3,782 million (+ 181.2%)

24h high: $ 74.08

24h low: US dollars

To the current Solana course

Top 5

Quant course : $ 181.07 ( 16.14 %)

: $ 181.07 ( %) Avalanche course : $ 22.66 ( 14.11 %)

: $ 22.66 ( %) Arweave course : $ 24.11 ( 12.47 %)

: $ 24.11 ( %) Near course : $ 4.17 ( 8.34 %)

: $ 4.17 ( %) XDC Network course: $ 0.14 ( 7.9 %)

Flop 5

Uniswap course : $ 26.31 ( -11.72 %)

: $ 26.31 ( %) Dogecoin course : $ 0.30 ( -12.46 %)

: $ 0.30 ( %) Theta Network course : $ 6.85 ( -12.81 %)

: $ 6.85 ( %) Kusama course : $ 277.63 ( -13.62 %)

: $ 277.63 ( %) Audius course: $ 2.64 ( -28.46 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.

The data was taken by Coingecko on August 18, 2021 at 7:01 am.