Megan Fox shows us how we wear cardigans in spring

Megan Fox shows how we do it: This is how we style cardigans in spring

It’s the best time of the year: sweater weather! This season it’s all about the cardigan. You could of course also be seen on the catwalks, for example at The Row, MSGM, Marni and many others. But the colorful cardigans are also a big hit with celebrities. Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski wore them recently – and who could ever forget Katie Holmes in the viral Khaite cardigan and bra set two years ago? Yesterday, Megan Fox also gave her button-up knit dress a funny twist that we will definitely be doing this spring.

Megan Fox showed up on the streets of Los Angeles in a Versace cardigan. Instead of pairing it with a t-shirt and jeans, she styled the cardigan over a long white shirt dress instead. The eye-catching stripes were the perfect complement to the cute dress and gave it a fresh college look. Her high fashion accessories enhanced the look: the Yuzefi bag and stunning crocodile-style platform boots by Christian Louboutin (someone is ready for heels to return). While the classic cardigan never goes out of style, a cheeky striped cardigan like Megan Fox’s is a welcome good mood boost this spring – it’s fun and perfect for the weather. An absolute win-win situation!

This article appeared in the original on Vogue.com.

