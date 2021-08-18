Losses at Polkadot and Uniswap

On Tuesday, there were slight corrections in some top currencies on the crypto market (Trending Topics reported). This development continues on Wednesday (August 18). All of the larger coins have either suffered slight losses or are stable. Bitcoin has lost one percent of its value in the past 24 hours. It is still below 39,000 euros with a capitalization of 728 billion euros. The Dogecoin, Polkadot and Uniswap currencies saw higher losses.

Corrections in Bitcoin and Ethereum – Solana and Terra continue to rise

Dogecoin has lost nine percent and is now worth 25 cents. The capitalization is just under 34 billion euros. Polkadot has fallen by around ten percent to 20 euros with a capitalization of 20 billion euros. Uniswap has also lost ten percent. The value of the currency is now below 23 euros, the capitalization at 13.5 billion euros.

Even the coins Solana and Terra, which rose meteoric in the past week, have each lost eight percent of their value. Solana is just under 58 euros with a capitalization of less than 17 billion euros. However, there has been an increase of almost 57 percent in the past seven days. The LUNA token Terra is around 20 euros, the capitalization is 8.4 billion euros. Compared to a week ago, however, there is an increase of 36 percent. On the market as a whole, the capitalization remains stable at around 1.65 trillion euros.









Bitpanda valuation rises to 3.5 billion euros after further investment

The Viennese neobroker only achieved unicorn status five months ago. Now the company has also raised 224 million euros ($ 263 million) in a Series C investment. This increases the valuation of the crypto trader with stocks and ETFs to 3.5 billion euros (4.1 billion dollars). Bitpanda is no longer far away from the 4.3 billion euros that the German neo broker Trade Republic brings on the scales – and significantly larger than Scalable Capital with 1.2 billion euros valuation. The financing round is the largest that an Austrian scale-up has received to date (Trending Topics reported).

Crypto miner Argo Blockchain claims to be “climate positive”

Crypto mining requires massive amounts of energy, which means that the creation of coins is often unsustainable and causes high greenhouse gas emissions. One miner who wants to be environmentally friendly is the British provider Argo Blockchain. Among other things, the company relies on data centers that are powered by hydropower (Tech & Nature reported). According to its own statements, Argo Blockchain has now managed to become “climate-positive”. This means that the provider has significantly reduced its CO2 emissions and would now offset all remaining emissions by investing in sustainable projects, writes Cointelegraph.

China crackdown massively drives mining sales up

In June, China took tough measures against crypto miners in its own country. While that harmed the crypto market, it was cause for joy for the remaining miners in the rest of the world. According to data from the YCharts website, daily Bitcoin mining revenues hit an annual low of $ 13 million on June 27. By contrast, on Tuesday they were over $ 50 million. According to Decrypt, a report by Arcane Research also shows that daily sales have increased by ten percent or $ 4.3 million compared to the previous week. Transaction fees generated increased 22 percent, or $ 118,000 per day.