Thursday, August 19, 2021
HomeNewsLizzo is protected by Cardi B after hate attacks
News

Lizzo is protected by Cardi B after hate attacks

By Arjun Sethi
0
44




After the single “Rumors” was released, Lizzo was hit hard. Now her song collaborator Cardi B stands up for her.

the essentials in brief

  • Lizzo and Cardi B collaborated on a single.
  • However, the video triggered numerous hater comments.
  • Cardi B is now taking sides for her colleague on Twitter.

Cardi B defends her colleague Lizzo after she struggled with nasty hater attacks. With “Rumors”, the two power women delivered a single collaboration that took the hearts of fans by storm. However, the accompanying video immediately called the haters on the scene, who fired offensive comments against Lizzo.




The main targets were their weight and appearance. Thereupon the “Good as Hell” interpreter spoke up in tears on Instagram live. “People tell crap about me that doesn’t even make sense. It’s fat-phobic, racist and painful, ”she admitted.

Cardi B protects Lizzo on Twitter

Cardi B is now taking sides for her musician friend on Twitter. “When you stand up for yourself, they call you problematic and sensitive. If you don’t, they’ll take you apart until you cry, ”she wrote alongside a repost of Lizzo’s video. “No matter if you are thin, fat or plastic: remember that these are nerds who look at the popular table.”

The “WAP” hitmaker also posted a screenshot that shows how successful the single is. “The song is in the top 10 on all platforms. Bodyshaming and calling her mom is damn mean and racist, ”the rapper annoyed.

More on the subject:

Instagram Twitter Plastic Hass Cardi B


Previous articleBitcoin remains king – what speaks for a new all-time high in the Bitcoin price?
Next articleEthereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin joins the Dogecoin Foundation
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv