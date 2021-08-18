Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Kendall Jenner: Tequila launch party with lots of stars

By Arjun Sethi
Kendall Jenner
Tequila launch party with many stars

Kendall Jenner, here in 2019, launched her own tequila brand.

© Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com

Kendall Jenner has only just launched her tequila on the US market, so it had to be celebrated – with family and celebrities.

A number of stars have celebrated the launch of their new tequila brand, Kendall Jenner (25), which is currently only available in California and online. However, the spirit is expected to conquer other markets in the USA this summer. The model celebrated the start with a big party, as reported by the “New York Post”.

Kardashian Jenner Clan and Celebrity Friends

Accordingly, it went together with her mother Kris Jenner (65), Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner (23) and half-sisters Kim (40) and Khloé Kardashian (36) as well as model Hailey Bieber (24) and singer Katy Perry (36) to a restaurant in Los Angeles, where a five-star menu was waiting for the guests.




Then they went to a bar, where games were played and tequila drinks were served. According to the report, model Winnie Harlow (26), singer Chris Brown (32), actor Jaden Smith (22) and rappers Quavo (30) and Takeoff (26) from the Migos group mingled with the crowd.

Criticism for advertising campaign

Meanwhile, criticism of Jenner’s advertising campaign for the brand with pictures of himself and harvest workers in Mexico had risen on social media. For the promo pictures Jenner posed in jeans, tank top and cowboy hat on the back of a pick-up truck or on a horse. Other pictures showed workers. Users accused the model of cultural appropriation. She uses stereotypes about Mexican farmers It was said, among other things, on Twitter. She quickly turned off the comment function on Instagram.

