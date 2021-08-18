Jennifer Lopez: She’s deleting all the pictures with Alex Rodriguez

The Hollywood news in the GALA ticker: Jennifer Lopez erases Alex Rodriguez on Instagram +++ Reese Witherspoon shows a rare photo of herself and her husband +++ Selma Blair makes a shocking revelation.

The Hollywood news of the day in the GALA ticker



August 15, 2021



Jennifer Lopez erases Alex Rodriguez on Instagram



Now Alex Rodriguez, 46, is for Jennifer Lopez, 52, also on Instagram story … A few months after the two broke up their engagement and J.Lo reunited with her ex from 17 years ago, Ben Affleck, 49, the singer deleted all shared pictures with Alex. The typical behavior when two celebrities split up. And Jennifer no longer follows the former baseball player either. Yes, if J.Lo does something, then do it right.

August 13, 2021



Reese Witherspoon reveals rare photo of herself and her husband



Reese Witherspoon, 45, likes to share snaps from her personal life. Whether with a mug of tea, with a book on the couch or, more and more recently, with her son Deacon. However, she rarely shows one: her husband Jim Toth, 51. The “Naturally Blonde” actress and the producer have been a couple for more than ten years. Now she posted one of the rare couple photos on Instagram.

Both smile beaming at the camera and apparently enjoy the last rays of the sun together. Reese writes: “I enjoy the summer nights with my sweet husband.” Fans comment under the photo with “What a beautiful couple” or simply “Beautiful”. Celebrities also mingled with the commentators. “Ice cold angels” colleague Selma Blair, 49, wrote: “The golden summer couple”. And Chelsea Handler, 46, with whom Reese starred in The Trouble, commented, “I love your husband.”

Selma Blair should “prepare for death”



In 2018, Selma Blair, 49, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. In her first own documentary “Introducing, Selma Blair”, the actress lets herself be accompanied on her stony path since the bad news. “I was convinced that I should share that,” explains the mother of one son to “Vanity Fair”. “I hope my little life will give someone who needs it some hope or a laugh or more self-awareness. I hope the film shows that MS can be different.”

Blair underwent a stem cell transplant in 2019. “I ran out of options,” she says in a trailer for the film. To do this, the “ice cold angel” star had to stop his multiple sclerosis medication and undergo chemotherapy. She was isolated in the hospital for weeks. “I was told to make plans to die,” the 49-year-old’s shocking revelation. “Not because I have MS, but because I am fighting MS.”

August 12, 2021



Halle Berry continues to shoot her film despite a broken rib



It is hard to believe what Halle Berry, 54, reports in an interview with “Entertainment Weekly”. During the shooting of her film “Bruised”, she broke two ribs right at the beginning.

Instead of pausing the first day of shooting, the actress decided to carry on in pain. The film production’s budget was too tight to take a break, says the mother of two children. After all, she doesn’t just play a boxer in the film – she also directs it. It was also her inner director’s voice that whispered to her: “I didn’t work so hard to go home now.”

Eric Brown, the film’s stunt coordinator, confirms: The fracture sites were “pretty insane injuries”. He justifies Berry’s stamina with her special work ethic. “Halle is a special case,” he says. Fans can look forward to an authentic film for which Halle Berry gritted his teeth in front of and behind the camera.

Ryan Reynolds: “I’m safe from nothing”



It is well known that “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds, 44, and his wife Blake Lively, 33, have been fighting a playful fight for years. The couple love to play pranks and tease each other. Now Reynolds children, James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1, seem to have copied their mother’s tricks. In a “People” interview about his film “Free Guy”, he explains what he is currently having to endure at home.









When asked if he often struggles with so-called trolls online, the movie star replies: “Are you kidding me? I live with one. Why should I go online. I live with a home.” And thus refers to his wife, who is currently ahead in her burin fight. And now the girls too: “Even my daughters are kidding me, I’m no longer safe from anything,” jokes the actor in an interview.

August 11, 2021



Jennifer Aniston congratulates Justin Theroux on her 50th birthday



Jennifer Aniston, 52, wrote “Happy Birthday JT” on Instagram, addressing her ex-husband Justin Theroux, who is celebrating his 50th birthday. But that’s not all: In the next photo that the “Friends” actress posts, her ex is not wearing any clothes. “You are really unique. Love yourself!” she comments on the hot snapshot of Justin’s bare chest. Are these the words of a platonic friend?

© instagram.com/jenniferaniston

The former dream couple, who were married from 2015 to 2017, keeps fueling the rumor mill about a new relationship. Both refer to each other as friends and obviously get on very well: In an interview with “Esquire” at the beginning of the year, the actor revealed that they don’t talk to each other every day, but that they talk on the phone regularly and face each other. Both assert again and again that their separation was harmonious – and you can see that in the ex-couple.

August 10, 2021



Sweet news from Eliza Dushku: She has become a mother again



The actress Eliza Dushku, 40, announces the good news via Instagram: Your son has been born! As she reports to her followers in a six-part photo series, her offspring goes by the name of “Bodan”. “This week was a trip in itself,” she comments on the photos, which also show the newborn’s little feet. Grateful and full of mom-pride, she turns directly to her fans: “Thanks to all of you who support and love us,” it says under the touching post.

The former “Buffy” actress welcomes her second child with her husband Peter Palandjian, 57. The former tennis professional said yes in 2018, and in 2019, Eliza gave birth to their first son. For her husband, however, it is already the sixth time that he can call himself a new dad; his first marriage had four children.

August 9, 2021



“Sex and the City” spin-off: Chris Noth shares a couple photo



The “Sex and the City” spin-off, which will run under the title “And just like that …”, is already eagerly awaited by fans of the popular series. While filming is in full swing, one question remains unanswered: Are Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big still the HBO franchise’s dream couple?

After all, at the end of May 2021 it was finally confirmed that Chris Noth will slip back into his prime role of cool entrepreneur. Now the actor shares a recording that makes fans go crazy. “Reunited!” Are the telling words of the 66-year-old, which he chooses for an apparently current photo of himself with Sarah Jessica Parker, 56. While he looks rather grim on the recording, his big screen love looks to the side, puts an arm around his shoulders.

His followers are enthusiastic. “Mr. Big & Carrie,” says a happy user. “OMG, such a beautiful couple. Please don’t get divorced on TV,” begs another and another agrees: “Please stay happily married.” Will the producers of the show grant the fans this wish?

Hollywood news from last week



Did you miss any news? You can read last week’s Hollywood news here.

Sources used: instagram.com, pagesix.com, hollywoodlife.com, people.com, “Entertainment Weekly”, vanityfair.com

spg / ste / slr / jno

Gala