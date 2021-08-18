Thursday, August 19, 2021
Jennifer Aniston: She shares her unique trick for staying slim

By Arjun Sethi
Jennifer Aniston
This is her crazy slim trick

Jennifer Aniston

© Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston is 52 years old and has never looked better. How does she do it? With iron discipline and a trick that you can hardly believe!

Jennifer Aniston, 52, has been one of the most talented women in the film industry for over 30 years. And definitely the hottest too. She has always retained her naturalness, as well as her iconic haircut. Also noticeable: Your body does not seem to age over the years, but rather to become fitter and more trained. How does she do it?

Jennifer Aniston reveals her slim trick

Chips, M & Ms, alcohol? Yes, even a Jennifer Aniston treats herself to all of these luxury foods from time to time. But there is a but! Because as the actress now reveals, she only treats herself to a single piece. In an interview with “In Style”, the “Morning Show” actress is asked what she eats when she is stressed. “A chip. Crunch, crunch, crunch.” OK. Also the reporter (s): he can hardly believe it, asks whether it really is just a single chip. “Usually. I’m good at it. I can have an M&M, a chip. I know it’s very sore.”




Viktoria Lauterbach

Only the lifeguard is not distracted by her six-pack

138 images

So Jennifer Aniston might be the only person in the whole world who actually manages to eat a single chip! But of course you don’t get such a perfect body from a single chip and a single M&M …

Workout à la 15-15-15

In addition to the strict diet plan, Jennifer also keeps herself physically fit. An injury recently thwarted her plans, but physical activity is still extremely important to her. “Last fall I had an injury and could only do Pilates, which I absolutely love. But I missed sweating. I’ll be back to 15-15-15 minutes, 15 minutes of spinning, 15 minutes on the elliptical and 15 minutes of running. But sometimes I do very old-school training: I just chase myself through the gym. I need some kind of exercise, even if it’s only 10 minutes a day on a trampoline, “said the Hollywood great.

Source used: dailymail.co.uk

Arjun Sethi
